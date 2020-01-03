Weather

AccuWeather: Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be mild and damp but it will also be the warmer day of the weekend before wind picks up and temperatures drop Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 52.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Clouds increase with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.

Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 49.

