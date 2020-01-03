NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be mild and damp but it will also be the warmer day of the weekend before wind picks up and temperatures drop Sunday.
WATCH our "READY FOR WINTER" AccuWeather Special
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 52.
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.
Monday
Breezy clearing with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Clouds increase with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.
Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.
Friday
Rain possible with a high of 49.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Mild start to weekend with rain and drizzle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News