Milder temperatures return

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect times of clouds and sun Sunday as temperatures reach the lower 50s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 52.
Monday
Rather mild for the Veterans Day Parade. High 58.
Tuesday
Turning colder with a high of 45.
Wednesday
Colder sun with a high of 35.
Thursday
Partly sunny and cold with a high of 39.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high 47.
Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 47.
