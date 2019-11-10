Weather

Milder temperatures return

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect times of clouds and sun Sunday as temperatures reach the lower 50s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 52.

Monday
Rather mild for the Veterans Day Parade. High 58.

Tuesday
Turning colder with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Colder sun with a high of 35.

Thursday
Partly sunny and cold with a high of 39.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high 47.

Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 47.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


