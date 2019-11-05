Minor storm, major cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As cold air ushers into the New York area early Friday, some places could see snowflakes as a coastal storm departs, but the bigger story is the wintry wind that follows the storm
Thursday will be a fairly wet day as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.
That means rain across the area to start, but as that system is departing, a high-pressure system to the west will begin pushing the coldest air of the season into the region,
As the cold air arrives, a mix of precipitation and some snow in the Poconos and Catskills can be expected on the back end.
Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend of the season with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.
