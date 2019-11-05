Weather

Minor storm, major cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As cold air ushers into the New York area early Friday, some places could see snowflakes as a coastal storm departs, but the bigger story is the wintry wind that follows the storm

Thursday will be a fairly wet day as a cold front passes through and a low moves up along the coast.

That means rain across the area to start, but as that system is departing, a high-pressure system to the west will begin pushing the coldest air of the season into the region,

As the cold air arrives, a mix of precipitation and some snow in the Poconos and Catskills can be expected on the back end.

Some northern communities could also see some flurries.

Behind the system, we will have the coldest weekend of the season with high temperatures not breaking the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
NYPD: Young people attacking strangers in Borough Park
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
Show More
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
Dermot Shea, NYPD's next commissioner, talks goals, challenges
New program aims to improve police, youth interaction in NYC
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More TOP STORIES News