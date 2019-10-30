Weather

AccuWeather: More rain for Halloween

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Halloween in the Tri-State area is looking to be a wet one, but it is not a complete washout.

Click here to see the Halloween forecast

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Thursday
Warm with rain for Halloween. High 71.

Friday

Windy and clearing with a high of 57.

Saturday
Bright but cool. High 54.

Sunday
Cool sunshine for the TCS NYC Marathon. High 54.

Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Morning rain. High 58

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
