Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear by Friday morning, but the day will also bring gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday

Windy and clearing with a high of 56.

Saturday
Bright but cool. High 54.

Sunday
Cool sunshine for the TCS NYC Marathon. High 52.

Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.

Tuesday
Turning milder with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Chance of showers. High 59.

Thursday
Chilly and windy with a high of 52.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


