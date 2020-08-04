Isaias Impact: Widespread damage and power outages across Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager has the latest on damage from Isaias on Long Island.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across Long Island who remained without service on Wednesday.The storm sliced a path of wreckage through thousands of trees which toppled one after another onto cars, into houses and onto a tangle of power lines.PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years. Strong winds and hazardous gusts downed trees, branches, and wires and impacted more than 368,000 of 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways.In Hempstead, the town supervisor ranks the damage right up there with Superstorm Sandy."You know what with trees down, we are comparable with Sandy right now," Don Clavin said. "We didn't get the rain or flooding, but trees down, an enormous amount. We won't be surprised if we see 500-700 trees down."An 80-foot Oak Tree came toppling down and destroyed one house in Manhasset, sending the owners running for their lives. Joe Bzezinski has lived here on Crab Apple Road for the last 27 years and never, NEVER has he seen something like this."So, I grabbed my wife and we ran out of the house with the clothes on our back and that was it," he said.Fortunately, neither of them were injured, but this house and others in different spots here in Flower Hill and Manhasset have HUGE trees ripped from the roots, some sitting right next to other homes with no damage.George Mueger, of Huntington, helped his father clean their yard on Wednesday."Three trees came down, so it's going to be a lot to clean up," he said.Tim Joyce, of Huntington, said he expects to be without power for two to three days."Some of the neighbors have generators. Of course, we do not. So we've been doing the candlelight thing and cooked on the barbecue last night," he said.PSEG Long Island President Daniel Eichhorn fought back against claims that PSEG was not prepared for the large tropical storm."Something that we expected and something that we think we planned well for," he said on Wednesday.Eichhorn said less than 24 hours after the storm 57 percent of customers have had their power restored.PSE&G expects at least 85% of customers still without power to be restored by Friday night. As of 4:45 p.m., power was restored to 315,000 customers and 260,000 customers remained without power.Power to all Long Island customers should be restored by Saturday, Eichhorn said.He added crews are working 16-hour shifts and 2,000 out-of-state-crews have been called in with an additional 1,000 requested.He also responded on Wednesday to complaints that customers were unable to reach PSEG to report power outages.Eichhorn said PSEG's circuits with Verizon became overloaded with calls. He said eventually Verizon was able to increase capacity of the circuits."The fact that customers could not contact us in no way has stopped us from restoration," Eichhorn said.Eichhorn said PSEG has 600,000 smart meters which were recently installed, so when the power goes out the company is aware of the outage.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county's Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services department received a 400 percent increase in calls during the storm."Some of that is related to the communications issue, no doubt, that were experienced by PSEG where customers had a difficult time getting through or were unable to get through to report outages," he said.As of Wednesday afternoon, cell phone service in some areas of Long Island, particularly on the North Shore, was not working. Some people had to drive around looking for cell phone signals.A spokesperson for Verizon said they've been working around the clock to resolve wireless issues around Long Island and have deployed portable network assets in areas with commercial power outages."We continue to look at all options available to ensure we can provide the service level our customers rely on," the spokesperson said.Governor Cuomo has also directed the state Public Service Department to investigate Verizon's preparation for the storm as well.The spokesperson for Verizon said the company looks forward to cooperating fully with the investigative commission.----------