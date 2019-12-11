Weather

Morning snow brings commuter challenges on New York area roads

BARDONIA, Rockland County (WABC) -- The Tri-State area was under an AccuWeather Alert Wednesday, as early morning snow created some hazardous travel conditions for commuters.

Areas north of New York City were expected to see some of the highest snow totals.

Plows were out overnight working to stay ahead of whatever snow or ice developed on roads.

And delays were reported in some areas due to weather-related crashes.

