AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but brisk for Black Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Black Friday will be mostly sunny but brisk and chilly.

Temperatures will continue to drop and will be below freezing in many parts of the area before sunshine returns on Saturday.

An AccuWeather Alert is in place for Sunday for snow and ice turning to rain.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 45.

Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 42.

Sunday

AccuWeather Alert for snow and ice turning to rain with a high of 40.

Monday
Rain to snow showers with a high of 41.

Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 41.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 44.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 42.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



