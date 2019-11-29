AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The strong winds that blew through the Tri-State region on Thanksgiving Day are gradually subsiding, and Friday will be mostly sunny, brisk and chilly.
Despite earlier concerns, the windy conditions did not cause trouble for balloons at the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Officials ordered the balloons fly at lower levels, and there were no mishaps for the duration of the four-hour parade. Sustained winds were about 22 mph with gusts up to 39 mph at certain points.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Still brisk with a high of 45.
Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 42.
Sunday
Mix to rain with a high of 42.
Monday
Rain to snow showers with a high of 41.
Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 41.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds. High 44.
Thursday
Chance of showers. High 42.
