Tornado touched down in New Jersey on Halloween night, National Weather Service confirms

We've confirmed another tornado from Halloween night near Madison in Morris County, NJ. It was rated EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. This one occurred after midnight, so it technically occurred on Nov 1. 🌪️ #NJwx pic.twitter.com/V3ibiI2x1V — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 3, 2019

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tornado touched down in New Jersey on Halloween night, the National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday.The EF-1 tornado touched down around midnight in Madison in Morris County with winds up to 100mph.No one was injured, but the surrounding area experienced widespread power outages. School was also canceled on Friday.----------