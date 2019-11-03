Tornado touched down in New Jersey on Halloween night, National Weather Service confirms

The EF-1 tornado touched down around midnight in Madison in Morris County with winds up to 100mph.
We've confirmed another tornado from Halloween night near Madison in Morris County, NJ. It was rated EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. This one occurred after midnight, so it technically occurred on Nov 1. 🌪️ #NJwx pic.twitter.com/V3ibiI2x1V— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 3, 2019
No one was injured, but the surrounding area experienced widespread power outages. School was also canceled on Friday.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube