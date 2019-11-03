Weather

Tornado touched down in New Jersey on Halloween night, National Weather Service confirms

By Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tornado touched down in New Jersey on Halloween night, the National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday.

The EF-1 tornado touched down around midnight in Madison in Morris County with winds up to 100mph.



No one was injured, but the surrounding area experienced widespread power outages. School was also canceled on Friday.

