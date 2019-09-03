National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down on LI

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A powerful and fast-moving storm swept across parts of Long Island, carving out a path of destruction in Manorville.The Natonal Weather Service confirmed Monday night that it was, in fact an EF0 tornado that touched down. The tornado first touched down on Dayton Street, about400 yards south of the intersection of South Street and Dayton Avenue in Manorville.The Caliguiris say their house shook, the wind howled, and the trees twisted until they snapped. It was 15 minutes of panic."I heard windows cracking, trees blowing everywhere. Crazy moment," said Samantha Caliguiri.Right next door and across the road, it looked like just another summer night on South Street."Blown out windows from the wind, roofing tiles blown all over the place - big mess to clean up," added Nicky Caliguiri.Nearby on Dayton Ave, there were more patches of trees and downed wires."The power line popped right off. Sparks all over the place, electric went out," said Steven Riegler.----------