Natural remedies for sunburn

Essential oils and hydration are great natural remedies for sunburn. (AccuWeather)

As the weather heats up for summer, sunburns are a regular ailment that comes with the season.

While it's best to prevent sunburns from happening in the first place, here are some natural remedies you can use to soothe your skin.

Essential oils like lavender and peppermint can help reduce inflammation and heal skin quicker, according to AccuWeather. Applying foods like milk, yogurt and black tea to skin can also do the trick.

AccuWeather recommends staying hydrated by drinking water or eating water-rich fruits like oranges or watermelon. Alcohol and sugary foods should be avoided as they can increase inflammation.
