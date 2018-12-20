NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City officials have finished their review of what happened during last month's snowstorm that caused commuter chaos, and are determined to be better prepared next time.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's Office of Operations concluded that the key problems in the November 15 storm were a shifting forecast and "by extension, worsening traffic conditions and severe congestion that intensified as the day progressed."
The office said that moving forward, the city should overprepare for storms with changing forecasts, with earlier and better coordination between agencies.
"For these storms, we recommend both estimating that snow will begin sooner than predicted and bolstering our preparations based on an estimation of several inches above the high end of a changing forecast, with specific parameters to be determined by the Department of Sanitation in consultation with the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations," the report said.
The report also recommended more consistent and timely communication with the public regarding storms.
It called for a traffic study to identify how weather affects the transportation system and the effects of a shutdown of any major artery or highway, particularly during a severe weather event.
And the report recommended a School Bus Task Force that will be activated when there is a risk of gridlock and stuck school buses.
Last month's early winter storm stranded thousands of passengers at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and created a commuting nightmare after higher-than-expected accumulation.
