New York area braces for 2nd round of snow, states of emergency in effect

Travel is expected to be treacherous, and commuters are urged to use mass transit whenever possible to use extreme caution if driving is necessary.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency in Ulster, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Greene, Columbia and Albany counties, as upstate New York and areas to the north and west of New York City are expected to see the brunt of the storm. Approximately 3 to 6 inches is expected locally, but some parts of the state could see up to a foot of snow.
Cuomo has also activated 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in the seven counties now under a state of emergency.
"Our state is no stranger to this type of extreme winter weather, and these additional measures will be critical in our efforts to keep all New Yorkers safe throughout the remainder of this storm," Cuomo said.
Travel advisory: Roads to be treacherous, mass transit urged
Dozens of schools were closed, delayed or have early dismissals, but New York City public schools were open. De Blasio said they are expected to be open on Tuesday as well, but a final decision has not yet been made.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel is expected to become difficult across the entire region.
Click here for the latest warnings from the National Weather Service
At a news conference Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City is prepared.
WATCH: Mayor de Blasio's update on NYC storm response
In New Jersey, drivers are being urged to take it slow. Salt trucks were out in force to treat the roadways for the morning commute.
Governor Phil Murphy delayed his planned trip to California so he could oversee the response to the winter storm, saying the Department of Transportation is prepared to keep state roads and highways clear.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy's briefing on NJ storm response
DOT crews began pretreating many state highways with brine solution over the past several days, and Murphy said the board of public utilities is in contact with the four major electric companies to ensure they are prepared to restore power if needed.
"That's a big flashing light for me, ice concerns and how you are driving, also as it relates to potential power outages," Murphy said.
