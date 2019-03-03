Weather

New York area braces for approaching winter storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Preparations are underway across the Tri-State area for a major winter storm that will bring more snow to the region.

The steadiest periods of snow are expected beginning late Sunday night through the pre-dawn hours. New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday.

City officials warned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible.

"The critical time of the snowfall is on the overnight," said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "But I think our most critical time will be tomorrow's rush hour..that's why we're urging people stay off the roads."

The city sanitation department says it has over 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders ready for the storm.

Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Monday to facilitate snow removal.
The city's tow truck task force was activated to keep vehicles from blocking roads.

In New Jersey, Newark officials said that the city has launched emergency preparations in advance of the snowstorm with Code Blue and the Emergency Operations Center activated.

