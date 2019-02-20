New York area facing another blast of winter weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5147053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rob Nelson reports on the winter weather in New York City.

The New York area is being hit with another round of wet winter weather Wednesday as the latest storm drops a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain on the region.A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey, as residents brace for what's expected to be a messy afternoon commute.A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in New York City, with totals reaching 3 to 6 inches in areas south and west of the city.The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, warning commuters that the heaviest period of snowfall is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.The city began loading sanders 24 hours before the snow started falling just before noon Wednesday."When you wake up (Wednesday), it's going to be dry, you could have a false sense of security," OEM Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. "It can look like a nice day, but around noon we're going to get some snow and rush hour will be the worst."City officials are determined to prevent a repeat performance of the November storm, when New York City was virtually paralyzed by just three inches of snow that fell like an avalanche during rush hour."November 15th, I remember it well," one motorist said. "It took me about three and a half hours to get home that night."Commuters are urged to take mass transit so they're not stuck on the roads during the evening."I kind of think back to what happened in November," another commuter said. "When that happens and ends up being a nightmare getting home."In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared the emergency late Tuesday. It took effect at 5 a.m. Wednesday, prompting many schools to cancel classes for Wednesday or plan for early dismissals.The snow is expected to continue through most of the day before turning to rain early Wednesday night.The state Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert due to the potential for difficult driving conditions.The department advised motorists to plan ahead and consider curtailing travel if possible.