Weather

Upstate New York gets buried by snow - up to 4 feet expected!

WATERTOWN, New York -- More than 2 feet of snow has fallen on upstate New York's largely rural Tug Hill Plateau, and another 2 feet is possible through the weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he was dispatching 15 additional snow plows to region east of Lake Ontario. The state also was sending equipment to hard-hit areas in western New York, east of Lake Ontario.
EMBED More News Videos

Video shared by Tommy Cerra via Storyful shows heavy snow in Oswego, NY


The National Weather Service has issued a series watches, warnings, advisories, associated with heavy, blowing snow around the state.

"This storm has the potential to deliver significant accumulations and disrupt daily routines and I am urging New Yorkers in these areas to be prepared and limit unnecessary travel," Cuomo said.

The Tug Hill Plateau is expected to get between three and four feet of snow by Sunday.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorksnowweatherblizzard
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 being tested for coronavirus in NYC, state to begin own testing
Bail reform: Sex offender freed after school playground arrest
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Man stabbed by stranger asking for money in New Jersey
NYC handing out free reusable bags ahead of plastic bag ban
Man follows girl into NYC school, gropes her: NYPD
Delta plane departing NYC makes emergency landing in PHL
Show More
Walmart to launch a rival to Amazon's Prime
Stocks plunge on virus fears, heading for worst week since 2008
AccuWeather: Windy, very cold with fair amount of sunshine
New plan scraps Gateway Project, aims to repair tunnel
Overturned truck leaks diesel fuel on Staten Island Expressway
More TOP STORIES News