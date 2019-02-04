Officials with NYC parks are reminding parkgoers throughout New York City to stay safe by staying off the ice.NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver spoke out on Monday after multiple people were spotted venturing out onto the ice over the weekend.The bodies of water may appear frozen, but fluctuating temperatures can cause the parks' 96 lakes and ponds to be extremely dangerous and potentially fatal.Officials say anyone involved in an ice-related emergency should call 911 immediately and not attempt to make a rescue.----------