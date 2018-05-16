WEATHER

Newburgh residents rally together after tornado batters city

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports on the storm aftermath in Newburgh.

By
NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) --
A vigil was held Wednesday night in the Orange County city of Newburgh for the 11-year-old girl killed when a tree crushed her family's car during Tuesday's storms.

And a community without power came together in solidarity.

In Newburgh, work crews were chopping up hundreds of trees as line workers started the painstaking work of putting the power grid back together.

Physically, the old manufacturing town on the Hudson is in terrible shape. But emotionally, it is a different story.

"We are showing love and support to everybody in the community whoever has experienced devastation," said Pastor Robert McLymore of Life Restoration Church.

The tornado carved a path down the main drag, peeling rooftops away like they were on paper. 24 hours later at Washington and Liberty, volunteers had already cleaned up the mess.

And restaurant owners like Michelle Bash fired up a grill and started to cook for anyone who might happen by. "And then people started bringing their own food and we've been cooking all day," said Bash.

"No matter what street you grow up in we're all here cleaning up now, we're all here giving out food," said neighborhood resident Gordo Acosta.

90 percent of the city lost its power in the storm. "Yeah. We just got clobbered by a tornado. There's no other way to put it," said Newburgh City Manager Michael Ciaravino.

And public works is stretched so thin the city manager himself has been in the field, checking on roadblocks around wires that are still live.

"We can't have traffic coming through here, someone can get electrocuted by high voltage," said Ciaravino. "That's our job. And then we've got our residents taking care of each other."

Newburgh has a long road ahead of it. It could be days before the power comes back, and months before things are normal again.

But at Washington and Liberty, something hadn't changed. "Oh we don't have power," said Pastor McLymore. "But we have love. And we have happiness. And as you see everybody here is happy."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertornadoweatherstorm damageOrange CountyNewburgh
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News