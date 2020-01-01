Weather

AccuWeather: Nice Thursday in store before rain returns later at night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be nice and highs will even hit the 50s in some parts of the area before rain returns later in the evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 49.

Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.

Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 52.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.

