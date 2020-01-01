AccuWeather: Nice Thursday in store before rain returns later at night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be nice and highs will even hit the 50s in some parts of the area before rain returns later in the evening.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 49.
Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.
Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 52.
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.
Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 42.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.
Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.
