AccuWeather: Nice Thursday in store before rain returns tonight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be nice and highs will even hit the 50s in some parts of the area before rain returns later in the evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Sun to clouds with a high of 49.

Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.

Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 52.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

