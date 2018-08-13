LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey residents are bracing for more rain as they work to clean up the mess weekend storms left behind.
Rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible with the heavy rain and thunderstorms on the way Monday.
Authorities have already declared a state of emergency in Little Falls after flooding wreaked havoc across the area this weekend.
Many residents believe the torrential flooding that hit the community was triggered by Saturday's downpours.
RELATED: What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
On Monday, families were trying to clean up as the rain continues to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.
"We are devastated," Fran Richards said. "Everything in the basement flooded, cars floating, it's devastating."
The rain was even heavy enough to flood a Route 46 car dealership, sending vehicles floating like small icebergs.
Parked cars floated down the street and the force of the water was enough to crumble the foundation of a home.
In Neptune, a tree fell into a home during the heavy rain and winds Monday morning. Olive Street was closed after the incident because wires were taken down in the fall.
Fallen tree onto a home on Olive Street during the heavy rain and winds earlier this morning. No occupants were inside at the time, wires were taken down and the road remains closed.— Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) August 13, 2018
Remember, never approach downed wires/trees, always call 9-1-1!#NeptuneWeather pic.twitter.com/YpLpRljQME
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*