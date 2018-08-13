WEATHER

New Jersey residents brace for more rain after weekend storms leave mess

Toni Yates reports on residents bracing for more rain in New Jersey.

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey residents are bracing for more rain as they work to clean up the mess weekend storms left behind.

Rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible with the heavy rain and thunderstorms on the way Monday.

Authorities have already declared a state of emergency in Little Falls after flooding wreaked havoc across the area this weekend.

Many residents believe the torrential flooding that hit the community was triggered by Saturday's downpours.

RELATED: What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

On Monday, families were trying to clean up as the rain continues to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.

"We are devastated," Fran Richards said. "Everything in the basement flooded, cars floating, it's devastating."

The rain was even heavy enough to flood a Route 46 car dealership, sending vehicles floating like small icebergs.
Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.


Parked cars floated down the street and the force of the water was enough to crumble the foundation of a home.

In Neptune, a tree fell into a home during the heavy rain and winds Monday morning. Olive Street was closed after the incident because wires were taken down in the fall.


Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingfloodingnew jersey newsNew Jersey
