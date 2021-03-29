New Jersey storm damage: Possible tornado rips off motel roof in Neptune City

New York Ave is closed in the area of Americas Best Value Inn due to significant storm damage. The inn has been evacuated due to significant structural damage. Roads in the area are closed due to debris, downed wires, and damaged vehicles. One minor injury.#NeptuneAlert pic.twitter.com/SxfK4DPRyi — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) March 29, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many are cleaning up in New Jersey after a possible tornado left behind damage.The storm hit just before 9 p.m. Sunday.Some of the worst of the damage happened in Neptune, where strong winds ripped the roof off the Neptune Motor Lodge.Several guests had to be evacuated when the storm shattered the hotel's windows and sent debris flying.Trees were toppled in Scotch Plains, while Linden saw significant damage when a tree came crashing down on a home on Henry Street.The fire department blocked the street to clear downed wires and the tree.There are no reports of any serious injuries.----------