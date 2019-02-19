NEW YORK (WABC) --Preparations are underway across the Tri-State area for a winter storm that could make for a messy evening commute on Wednesday.
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with areas of 3 to 6 inches.
The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, warning commuters that the heaviest period of snowfall is expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The city began loading sanders 24 hours before the snow was forecast to start falling.
"When you wake up tomorrow it's going to be dry, you could have a false sense of security," said OEM Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "It can look like a nice day but around noon we're going to get some snow and rush hour will be the worst."
City officials are determined to prevent a repeat performance of the November storm, when New York City was virtually paralyzed by just six inches of snow that fell like an avalanche during rush hour.
"November 15th I remember it well, it took me about three and a half hours to get home that night," said one motorist.
Commuters are urged to take mass transit Wednesday morning so they're not stuck on the roads during the evening.
"I kind of think back to what happened in November when that happens and ends up being a nightmare getting home," one commuter said.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency beginning at 5 a.m., allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
The state Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Congestion Alert due to the potential for difficult driving conditions.
The department advised motorists to plan ahead and consider curtailing travel on Wednesday if possible.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts