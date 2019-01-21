NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Temperatures took a nosedive overnight Monday, leaving the New York area under a deep freeze. Now, people across the area -- especially those who have to work outside -- are feeling that arctic chill.
Weekend rain also led to icy streets and highway, creating dangerous travel conditions throughout the eastern U.S.
Drivers were urged to use caution and take mass transit if possible.
Monday's temperatures will be more than 20 degrees below normal across the Northeast, with gusty winds and wind chills approaching minus 40 degrees in parts of the area.
The bitter cold is expected to stymie travel once again, with thousands of canceled and delayed flights.
In Connecticut, more than 12,000 people were without electricity.
The power restoration effort following the weekend storm turned deadly Sunday when an Eversource subcontractor was struck by falling tree in Middletown while working on a power line.
Mayor Dan Drew issued a statement saying the lineman "was in harm's way today for the benefit of others."
New York City and the metro region escaped any significant snowfall over the weekend, with the precipitation coming down mainly as rain.
But upstate New York saw anywhere from 10 to 15 inches, with up to 18 to 20 inches in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks. Buffalo had about a foot of snow, and about 16 inches fell in the higher elevations.
The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
