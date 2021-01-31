New York City officials urge people to stay home during the snowstorm, schools move to all-remote learning

Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said "This is a dangerous and prolonged snowfall event. So we encourage all New Yorkers, as Commissioner Criswell said, Please stay off the road. Let us do our job."
715 salt spreaders, 2000 plows are at the ready to clear roadways with an additional 120 plows to join the fleet from other city agencies.
Starting on Saturday, over 500 miles of roadway were brined & pretreated by city sanitation.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that Monday's COVID vaccine appointments will be rescheduled because of the impending snow storm.
"Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said at a Sunday morning press conference. "It doesn't make sense."
All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm. As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.
Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the expected major snow storm. Monday will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.
Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
Alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The mayor says the open restaurants/open streets program on Monday night is also canceled.
A hazardous travel advisory will go into effect for Monday and Tuesday.
DSNY has been split into 2- 12-hour shifts to work around the clock. The city has over 270,000 tons of salt and 320,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.
