New York City public schools go all-remote on Thursday due to snow

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public school buildings will be closed on Thursday, but students continue to learn all-remote, Mayor de Blasio said.Meanwhile, Catholic Elementary Schools of the Archdiocese of New York closed Thursday due to snow."The health and safety of our teachers, staff and students are always the first thought that crosses our minds. To that end, the Archdiocese will have a 'traditional snow day' tomorrow with no online instruction and all schools buildings closed," said Michael J. Deegan, Superintendent of Schools, Archdiocese of New York.Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.The mayor had advised parents to be ready with an alternative plan for Thursday if the city has to close school buildings."Obviously remote education will be there for all kids," de Blasio said. "It's not like the school day of old. Kids will have that option, whether they are happy about it or not. They will have learning Thursday either way. As someone who cares about education, I am proud to say it is a remote learning day for all students if we end up having to cancel in-person education."De Blasio said snow days for kids these days are a "thing of the past.""Someone said to me the other day they felt kind of forlorn," he said. "It ends the snow day as we know it as kids, looked forward to a day off. Yes that's true, that's now going to be a thing of the past, even when kids are home because they will be learning. I'm kind of sad for the kids on one hand, on the other hand we got a lot of learning that needs to be done, a lot of catching up, so it's the right thing to do."