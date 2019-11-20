Weather

Department of Sanitation hosts 'Snow and Tell' event discussing snow operations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With winter approaching, the New York City Department of Sanitation hosted a snow operations event called "Snow and Tell".

Snow fighting equipment was on full display Tuesday morning at the Department of Sanitation garage in Manhattan, where Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and snow workers hosted an educational event explaining their operations.

Among the subjects covered were the use of salt spreaders and snow plows, trash and recycling pickup and sidewalk snow shoveling.

The Department also displayed snow equipment including a plow, salt spreader, haulster, snow melter and a brine truck.

Officials said it takes anywhere from 12-18 hours to prepare for snow removal because the plows weigh about a ton.

"We are going to be out probably way ahead of any frozen precips," Garcia said. "You will see us out focused on what we have identified as 300 miles of ramps and overpasses that tend to freeze first and cause the most hazards for drivers, and so we are going to probably be 24 hours ahead of any precip -- brining the streets."

According to sanitation officials, plowing begins when two inches of snowfall accumulates.

The Department clears snow and ice from approximately 6,500 miles of city streets.

