New York City updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season

The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.
It's also relaunching it's "Know Your Zone" hurricane awareness campaign, designed to encourage New Yorkers to find out where they live in one of the city's evacuation zones and take steps to prepare for coastal storms and hurricanes.
Residents who live in these zones may be ordered to evacuate depending on a hurricane's forecast strength, track and storm surge.
With these hurricane evacuation zone changes, roughly 1 million New Yorkers now live in a different hurricane evacuation zone than last year.
"Knowing your evacuation zone, preparing for flooding, and checking in on your neighbors and the elderly are easy steps that will make a difference when it matters most," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Together, let's stay safe this season and build a recovery for all of us."
You can develop a plan with your household members by using the Ready NYC app on the city's website.
Meanwhile, on Long Island, the Red Cross is gearing up by updating training for its staff, refreshing relief supplies, and planning disaster drills.
Residents are being asked to prepare too.
"Talk to your family before something happens, make plans about how you're going to get somewhere, what are you doing with those documents you're going to need, don't forget about planning for your pets as well," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.
The Red Cross is urging people on Long Island to volunteer with its organization so they can help their neighbors.
