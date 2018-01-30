WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms spark warnings, watches across New York area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings are in effect across the New York area as strong storms roll through the Tri-State.

There were several reports of flooded streets and downed trees and power lines.
Josh Einiger reports on the storm damage in Wood-ridge, New Jersey.


The Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island was evacuated due to the severe weather threat. The 3-day festival was scheduled to resume over the weekend.

It remains hot and humid, and storms are expected into the evening with spotty downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts.

The storms will fall apart overnight, though it will remain humid with temperatures dipping down to the low 70s.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
