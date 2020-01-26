Weather

AccuWeather: Strong winds stick around for Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a chilly start on Sunday morning as high winds remain throughout the day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
PM Soaking with a high of 50

Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Chilly sun with a high of 40.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.

Friday
Gentle January with a high of 44.

