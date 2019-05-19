Weather

NYC Weather: Thunderstorm threat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be breezy, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm before a cold front ushers in a cooler, less humid air mass on Tuesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Very warm with a high near 85.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.

Wednesday
Sunny skies with a high near 72.

Thursday
Stays nice, with a high near 74.

Friday
Clouds and a shower with a high near 75.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 77.

Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 80.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
