NYC Weather: Warm Sunday with thunderstorm threat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of the warmest weather of the season arrived Sunday, but watch for a gusty thunderstorm this evening, especially north and west of New York City. Monday will be even more humid.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Humid with a high of 75.

Monday
Very warm with a high near 85.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 72.

Thursday
Warmer and storms possible with a high near 76.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
