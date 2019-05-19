NYC Weather: Warm Sunday with thunderstorm threat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some of the warmest weather of the season arrived Sunday, but watch for a gusty thunderstorm this evening, especially north and west of New York City. Monday will be even more humid.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Humid with a high of 75.
Monday
Very warm with a high near 85.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high near 72.
Thursday
Warmer and storms possible with a high near 76.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 75.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a high near 82.
