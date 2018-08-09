WEATHER

Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch one of the best meteor showers of the year this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Perseids, which could see 50-70 meteors per hour, peak this weekend. Here's what you need to know to watch. (Shutterstock)

The Perseids, one of the best meteor showers of the year, will peak this weekend, and depending where you are the viewing conditions could be great.

Here's what you need to know:

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are dust and debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, AccuWeather explains.

This year, the Perseids will peak at 50-70 meteors per hour.

When are the Perseids in 2018?

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13. The best time to view is after midnight each night.

How do I watch the Perseids?

The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye. At optimal viewing time (around 1:30 a.m.), the radiant point is northeast.

Here are a few of AccuWeather's tips for watching:

Find an area with low light pollution.
Lay on your back and watch the whole sky, not just the radiant point.
Avoid looking at your phone and other light sources.

What are the viewing conditions this year?

Depending on where you're watching from, viewing conditions could be excellent. Unlike last year, the moonlight won't be an issue, as the new moon falls on August 11.

The cloud cover may impact visibility in some areas, and AccuWeather warns that wildfire smoke may also play a part.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermeteoraccuweatheru.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Relief from heat on the way after storms
LI school severely damaged after lighting strike sparks fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 injured, 1 critically, after Queens lightning strikes
More Weather
Top Stories
Robbery suspect wears 'I Love NY' shirt, surgical mask
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Gov. Murphy to address NJ Transit chronic cancellations
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
Show More
4 people shot in Paterson
Suspected serial arsonist arrested after 16 NYC fires
Vandals destroy Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey
More News