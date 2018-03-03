PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter

From trees crashing into buildings to overturned trucks and flooded trains, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut saw massive damage after Friday's nor'easter.
Take a look at some of the damage and chaos caused by this wicked storm.
Check out photos and videos from our viewers who bore the brunt of the storm:
weathernor'easterstorm damageNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
