Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans Aug. 29, 2005

1 / 25

Photo/JOHN BAZEMORE
August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Waveland, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina came just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodinghurricane katrinaphotoshurricane harveyhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
Suspect arrested after vandalizing subway windows on NYC train
FDNY: 14 injured, 1 critical when bus crashes into pole
Death toll from Hurricane Laura rises to 16; many from CO
Museum of American Armor observes 75th anniversary of WWII's end
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
Former Portland Trail Blazers star Clifford Robinson dies at 53
Show More
List: 6 more NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
COVID-19 Updates: 1st possible reinfection case in US
Fotis Dulos' ex-girlfriend faces new charges in Jennifer Dulos case
What to expect at Met as it reopens
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
More TOP STORIES News