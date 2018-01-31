WEATHER

PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns stargazers all over the country

Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the eclipse of the supermoon on Jan. 31, which was also a blue moon. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Stargazers woke up to the super blue blood moon on Wednesday morning, a rare phenomenon that hasn't happened in more than 150 years.

The name, super blue blood moon, comes from a trifecta of circumstances. The moon is "super" because it's closer to Earth than usual, and therefore bigger and brighter. It's "blue" because it's the second full moon of the month. And it's called a "blood" moon because there was a lunar eclipse, giving the moon a reddish hue.

Take a look at some of the photos from before, during and after the eclipse in the video above.
