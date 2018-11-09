WEATHER

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A police officer directs traffic at a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. (Richard Vogel/AP Photo)</span></div>
Tens of thousands of homes are under evacuation orders as two wildfires, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, burn through Southern California.

The Woolsey Fire erupted northeast of Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting earlier this week, and then raged through the Santa Monica Mountains, heading to the ocean. The Hill Fire, which is now 10,000 acres, is burning northwest of Thousand Oaks.
