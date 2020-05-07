weather

Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend

Some places could see snowflakes on Saturday
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After being absent all winter, a piece of the polar vortex will bring an unusually late taste of winter to the Tri-State area this weekend.

A cold snap more fitting for March than May will push into the New York area Friday into Saturday, bringing cold winds, damaging frosts and freezes, and some snow in the higher elevations.

Snow has fallen and even accumulated in past Mays, but it's still a rare phenomenon.

Another unusual event could occur with lake-effect snow on Saturday. Usually during May, the water is too cold and the air not cold enough, but this year only a fraction of the Great Lakes is covered by ice and the air is going to be cold enough.

Those snow showers could reach parts of the Tri-State area.

For most of us, cold will be the story, especially at night. Temperature will dip into the 30s on Friday and Saturday nights.

It's a good idea to cover warm weather plants or bring potted plants indoors until the cold pattern eases.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
US jobless claims set to surge again before April jobs data
JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Show More
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
Food deliveryman robbed of cash, e-bike in Bronx
21 hurt in Coney Island apartment complex fire
More TOP STORIES News