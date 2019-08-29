Possible scenarios for Hurricane Dorian's track

A Labor Day weekend landfall is expected with Category 1 Hurricane Dorian. Dorian's maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph as it passes Puerto Rico.
As Dorian pulls away from the Caribbean, the storm moves into open waters moving northwest at about 15mph. It's expected to gain size and intensity in the open waters of the Atlantic. Also, the storm will move towards the US mainland and the East Coast of Florida.
There is a shrinking possibility that Dorian would be pulled northward and remain off the coast.
SCENARIOS:
Dorian remains in Atlantic
Dorian makes landfall in South Florida and then enters Gulf with potential 2nd landfall in the Gulf Coast
Dorian makes landfall on East Coast of Florida
The most likely landfall puts Dorian along Florida's east coast. That scenario includes tracks farther north toward Georgia or even south over the Florida Keys.
If the storm crosses the Florida peninsula and enters the Gulf, it would be possible to make a second landfall for Louisiana, Alabama, or Mississippi.
The variety of forecast scenarios is depicted in the National Hurricane Center's "spaghetti plot" which shows various computer models with variances that make the entire picture look like a plate of spaghetti.
