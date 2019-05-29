Possible tornado touches down in Sussex County, New Jersey; local high school damaged

STANHOPE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A possible tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey as strong storms made their way through the area on Tuesday night.
The storm hit the town of Stanhope, New Jersey hard. According to Mayor Rosemary Maio, a transformer blew, and there are a lot of trees and wires down.
Maio drove around with Boro Administrator Brian McNeilly to survey the damage.
"There are areas where trees are on the wire as well as those where the wires are smoking, and hopefully aren't going to catch fire," she said.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage Wednesday morning and determine if it was a tornado.
Officials report there is also some damage to Lenape Valley Regional High School. There was a Track and Field dinner at the school at the time the possible tornado hit. Fire and EMS helped people out of the building. There are no reports of injuries.
Lenape Valley Regional High School will have no school on Wednesday.
The extent of the damage to the high school is unclear.
3,150 customers still have no power, with 2,359 of those outages in Sussex County.
