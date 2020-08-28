NWS to investigate possible tornadoes in New York and Connecticut

Officials in Montgomery, Orange County, say the town was devastated after strong winds took down trees and wires.
Much of Montgomery was left without power. The village's mayor declared a state of emergency, ordering all residents to shelter in place until 6 a.m. Friday.
Residents say the storm blew through in the blink of an eye. Friday, they were shocked at the amount of damage left behind.
The cleanup is now underway as the sounds of chainsaws and fighter jets fill the air. The New York International Air Show is set to be held this weekends and pilots are in the area practicing.
In Connecticut, the storm left thousands of customers in the dark.
Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency in response to the significant damaged caused by the severe weather. The declaration authorizes the governor to order certain actions that will help expedite the response.
Immediately following the storm, the governor deployed approximately 100 personnel from the Connecticut National Guard Response Force and two search and rescue teams to East Haven and Branford to assist in the response. Route clearance teams were also sent to North Haven.
"This powerful storm that moved so quickly into our state yesterday evening caused severe damage in certain communities and left thousands without power, just a couple of weeks following similar damage from Tropical Storm Isaias," Governor Lamont said. "I remain in consistent communication with town leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time."
RELATED: Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages
Elsewhere, the storms produced heavy rain and lightning that set the sky aglow over Hoboken, New Jersey.
And dramatic video showed the sky opening up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
RELATED: Latest watches & warnings plus the updated 7-day forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip