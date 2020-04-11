Post-Easter storm could lash NYC area with 70 MPH winds, heavy rains

High Wind Watches have been issued ahead of a significant storm slated to affect our area on Monday.While weather will be quiet through the daylight hours of Easter, rain will develop later Sunday night, becoming heavier by Monday morning.The rain has the potential to cause flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas on Monday, but the wind will be the biggest issue.Early indications are that we could be dealing with sustained winds of 30-40 miles per hour with gusts up to 70 mph, especially in New York City and along coastal areas.This would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.Strong thunderstorms are also possible on Monday, enhancing the damaging wind threat.This storm should wind down Monday night, but the wind will still be gusty at times into Tuesday.