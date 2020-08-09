Power finally back on after a week and a half for Long Island residents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6363446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has now been 10 days since Tropical Storm Isaias, and PSEG says it has finally returned power to all of its customers on Long Island. Most people now have their power back across the Tri-State area.Isaias carved a path of destruction, downing trees and power lines and leaving more than 1 million residents and businesses in the dark at the peak of the outages."ConEd and PSEG did a lousy job," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It's a technical term, 'lousy job.' They were not prepared, and they didn't anticipate what it would take to get back online quickly...(Residents) are fed up, and they're right, and I'm with them."As of Thursday, PSEG Long Island reports they have finally gotten the lights back on for residents affected by the storm.In Suffolk County, a utility crew from Indiana finally made it out to a neighborhood in Huntington to repair a broken power line.Some lawmakers on Long Island are now demanding resignations at PSEG over the handling of the restoration effort.State Senator for New York's 5th Senate District Jim Gaughran is calling for PSEG to make the repairs more quickly."I have actually called for the resignation of the head of both LI PSEG as well as the head of the Long Island Power Authority, because as well, again, this is a total breakdown of communications," Gaughran said.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned PSEG Monday that they are in danger of losing its franchise because of the "lousy" job they have been doing."I want the utilities to know that we do not abide by the concept in New York that anything is too big to fail," he said. "Your franchise can be revoked."Eichhorn would not comment on the governor's comments.The New York Attorney General has also launched an investigation into the power company's response. PSEG says it will cooperate fully once everyone's power is back.Over 1,185 in New York City are without power, but as a result of the warm temperatures, not the storm, according to ConEd.With the power slowly being restored the hope now is to remove all of the trees that are still down. Silvia Ortiz says she's been trying to have this tree removed from on top of her car for the past week in Queens. The tree was trimmed to remove downed power lines, but the rest was left behind.About 300,000 Con Edison customers lost power in the storm.Most residents in Westchester County has their power completely restored on Thursday morning.Eversource Connecticut said it had restored service to nearly all of its customers, saying 99% of its clients had their power back by Tuesday evening.PSE&G reported 99.5% of their customers in New Jersey had their power restored.That's down from more than 1 million without power at the height of the outages.----------