Weather

Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia

A strong, shallow earthquake has struck eastern Indonesia's Maluku province, causing panic in several cities and villages. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.3 quake on Sunday was centered 166 kilometers (103 miles) southeast of Ternate, the provincial capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Indonesia's national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn't have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Still, many people ran to higher ground, and TV footage showed panicked people screaming while running out of a shopping mall.

Last week, a magnitude 6.9 subsea earthquake caused panic in parts of eastern Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Indian Ocean has been felt across large parts of Western Australia.

The quake struck about over 100 miles off the coast at 1:39 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday's earthquake is one of the most powerful ever to hit western Australia, although its impact is nowhere as severe as the magnitude-6.5 quake which hit over 50 years ago. There are no reports of injuries at this point and only minor damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquakeaustraliau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power restored to all customers following Manhattan blackout
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
Moments after the lights returned to Times Square
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
Show More
Gov. Cuomo orders investigation into NYC power outages
46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey
911 call for reports of foul odor leads to discovery of woman's body
Plane at Newark Airport evacuated due to suspicious photo
ICE raids scheduled to take place in NYC, across the nation
More TOP STORIES News