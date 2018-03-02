NEW YORK (WABC) --A relentless nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force winds and sideways-blown rain and snow Friday, flooding streets, grounding flights, stopping trains and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power from North Carolina to Maine.
Powerful winds caused major problems. Wind gusts exceeded 50 mph, with possible winds of 80 to 90 mph on Cape Cod.
Airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights, mostly in the Northeast. LaGuardia Airport in New York City grounded all flights, and John F. Kennedy, also in the city, grounded all but a few departures. Several airlines encouraged travelers to change their Friday and Saturday flights to avoid delays and cancellations at key airports across the Northeast.
Amtrak suspended all services along the Northeast Corridor, from Washington to Boston, "due to multiple weather-related issues." In New Jersey, a downed tree that hit overhead wires and suspended some New Jersey Transit commuter service.
High winds also caused trucks to overturn on the Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge and other area bridges.
In New Jersey, officials worried that the storm could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that is still being repaired because of damage from previous storms.
High tide did bring flooding as drivers struggled to make it through local streets in Sea Bright, New Jersey.
Flooded roads were also reported on Long Island, New York, and in Connecticut.
Nancy Bennett, owner of Milford Boat Works in Milford, Connecticut, said she had a couple of feet of water in the yard where there is usually none.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts