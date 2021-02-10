earthquake

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits north of New Zealand, triggers tsunami watch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands, it said. It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When is the next snowstorm coming?
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
What to know to dispute a big EZ Pass bill
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Cop sucker punched outside NYC police station; suspect charged: NYPD
Show More
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
New video of woman wanted in Bronx subway shove
Citi Field opens with less COVID vaccine than Yankee Stadium
Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem at home games
Trump reportedly furious at impeachment attorneys' performance
More TOP STORIES News