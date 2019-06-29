Weather

'Pride Island' at Pier 97 evacuated due to threat of severe weather

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lightning, and threats of severe weather forced an evacuation of 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.

Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.

Madonna is set to perform on Sunday.

