'Pride Island' at Pier 97 evacuated due to threat of severe weather

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lightning, and threats of severe weather forced an evacuation of 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.
Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.
Madonna is set to perform on Sunday.
