'Pride Island' at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe weather, lightning

Pride Island and Pride festivities at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe storms....but rain isnโ€™t getting these guys down....theyโ€™re taking refuge under the W. Side Highway overpass until itโ€™s all clear...hopefully soon @JeffSmithABC7 @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #worldpride2019ย #NYC pic.twitter.com/6fZXGRm5C6 — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019

Everyone lining up to get back into Pride Island at Pier 97, rain is subsiding...These guys are SO much fun!! ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ@ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY #WorldPride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/AJtxjhRkDf — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lightning, and threats of severe weather forced an evacuation of 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.Attendees took refuge under the West Side Highway overpass.Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.Grace Jones is set to perform Saturday, and Madonna will close out Pride Weekend with a performance on Sunday.The event is set to resume after 6 p.m. once the strong weather passes.----------