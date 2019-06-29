Weather

'Pride Island' at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe weather, lightning

By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lightning, and threats of severe weather forced an evacuation of 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 on Manhattan's West Side on Saturday.



Attendees took refuge under the West Side Highway overpass.

Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.

Grace Jones is set to perform Saturday, and Madonna will close out Pride Weekend with a performance on Sunday.

The event is set to resume after 6 p.m. once the strong weather passes.



WorldPride NYC coverages begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 with an ABC News Pride special on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com. And then at noon, join our team of Ken Rosato, Sam Champion, Lauren Glassberg and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com.

weatherwest sidenew york citymanhattan
