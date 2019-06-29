'Pride Island' at Pier 97 reopens following evacuation due to severe weather

Pride Island and Pride festivities at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe storms....but rain isn’t getting these guys down....they’re taking refuge under the W. Side Highway overpass until it’s all clear...hopefully soon @JeffSmithABC7 @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #worldpride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/6fZXGRm5C6— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019
Attendees took refuge under the West Side Highway overpass during the rain.
Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.
Grace Jones is set to perform Saturday, and Madonna will close out Pride Weekend with a performance on Sunday.
Everyone lining up to get back into Pride Island at Pier 97, rain is subsiding...These guys are SO much fun!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈@ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY #WorldPride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/AJtxjhRkDf— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019
WorldPride NYC coverages begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 with an ABC News Pride special on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com. And then at noon, join our team of Ken Rosato, Sam Champion, Lauren Glassberg and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube