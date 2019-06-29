'Pride Island' at Pier 97 reopens following evacuation due to severe weather

Pride Island and Pride festivities at Pier 97 evacuated due to severe storms....but rain isn’t getting these guys down....they’re taking refuge under the W. Side Highway overpass until it’s all clear...hopefully soon @JeffSmithABC7 @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk #worldpride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/6fZXGRm5C6 — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019

Everyone lining up to get back into Pride Island at Pier 97, rain is subsiding...These guys are SO much fun!! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈@ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY #WorldPride2019 #NYC pic.twitter.com/AJtxjhRkDf — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) June 29, 2019

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- 'Pride Island' at Pier 97 on Manhattan's West Side has reopened following an evacuation due to severe weather on Saturday.Attendees took refuge under the West Side Highway overpass during the rain.Pride Island is a two-day music event, and one of a dozen events taking place across the Tri-State Area.Grace Jones is set to perform Saturday, and Madonna will close out Pride Weekend with a performance on Sunday.----------